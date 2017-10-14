Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Stake Lowered by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries accounts for 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Winnebago Industries worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 665,745 shares of the company traded hands. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

