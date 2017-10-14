Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 665,745 shares. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $283,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.3% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

