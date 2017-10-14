Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $164.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLTW. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ WLTW) opened at 157.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.12. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.95. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $112.76 and a 52-week high of $157.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.03). Willis Towers Watson Public Limited had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post $8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public Limited news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 820,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.59, for a total value of $122,663,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 206,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $30,492,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,845,295 shares of company stock worth $728,949,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,273 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,937,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,068,000 after acquiring an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,322,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,206,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

