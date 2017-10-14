Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Shares Gap Down to $50.70

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.87, but opened at $50.70. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 2,678,134 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 731,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,832,000 after acquiring an additional 506,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

