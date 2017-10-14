Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Williams-Sonoma enjoys a competitive advantage owing to its multi-brand/multi-channel business model. The company is focused on enhancing customer experience through improved and innovative marketing techniques. Although shares of Williams-Sonoma have underperformed its industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the current quarter and the year have moved north over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism on the stock’s prospect. However, soft retail environment and cautious consumer spending pattern raise concern.”

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSM. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE WSM) opened at 50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.85. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/williams-sonoma-inc-wsm-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.