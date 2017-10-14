Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Williams-Sonoma enjoys a competitive advantage owing to its multi-brand/multi-channel business model. The company is focused on enhancing customer experience through improved and innovative marketing techniques. Although shares of Williams-Sonoma have underperformed its industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the current quarter and the year have moved north over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism on the stock’s prospect. However, soft retail environment and cautious consumer spending pattern raise concern.”

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE WSM) traded up 2.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 2,348,185 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.85. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/williams-sonoma-inc-wsm-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 828.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.