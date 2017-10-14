Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) Major Shareholder Ralph Bartel Buys 5,243 Shares of Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) major shareholder Ralph Bartel acquired 5,243 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $33,869.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Ralph Bartel acquired 5,006 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $32,338.76.

On Monday, September 18th, Ralph Bartel acquired 628 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Ralph Bartel acquired 86 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $537.50.

On Saturday, September 9th, Ralph Bartel acquired 1,516 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $9,475.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Ralph Bartel acquired 11,154 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $70,381.74.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ralph Bartel acquired 3,487 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $23,502.38.

On Monday, August 28th, Ralph Bartel acquired 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $365.70.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Ralph Bartel acquired 7,169 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $47,458.78.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ralph Bartel acquired 4 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $27.60.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Ralph Bartel acquired 19,087 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $133,609.00.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ WHLM) traded up 0.77% on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $35.25 million. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wilhelmina International, Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc is engaged in fashion model management. The Company provides fashion model and talent management services, specializing in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes and other talent to various customers and clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies and catalog companies.

