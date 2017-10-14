WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,270 ($29.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMWH. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.32) price target on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Monday, August 14th. Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.61) price target on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank AG cut WH Smith Plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.64) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on WH Smith Plc from GBX 1,950 ($25.64) to GBX 2,150 ($28.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,853.10 ($24.36).

Get WH Smith Plc alerts:

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON SMWH) traded down 0.39% on Friday, hitting GBX 2062.00. The company had a trading volume of 543,036 shares. WH Smith Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,398.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,095.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,957.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,812.60. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.29 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/wh-smith-plc-smwh-receives-overweight-rating-from-barclays-plc.html.

About WH Smith Plc

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.