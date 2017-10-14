Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 44,723 Shares of CONMED Corporation (CNMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,723 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.99% of CONMED Corporation worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED Corporation in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED Corporation in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED Corporation in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CONMED Corporation in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED Corporation in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of CONMED Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,782 shares in the company, valued at $989,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CONMED Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CONMED Corporation (CNMD) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 108,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. CONMED Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. CONMED Corporation had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. CONMED Corporation’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

CONMED Corporation Company Profile

CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale on a global basis of surgical devices and related equipment. The Company provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a range of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology.

