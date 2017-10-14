WESTN AST MN FD (MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

WESTN AST MN FD (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
WESTN AST MN FD has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of WESTN AST MN FD (NYSE MNP) opened at 15.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. WESTN AST MN FD has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $16.37.
WESTN AST MN FD Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, which is exempt from regular federal income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to enhance portfolio value by purchasing tax-exempt securities that, in the opinion of the investment manager, may appreciate in value relative to other similar obligations in the marketplace.
Receive News & Ratings for WESTN AST MN FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESTN AST MN FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.