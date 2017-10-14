WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) PT Raised to C$29.00

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WJA. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of WestJet Airlines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of WestJet Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

WestJet Airlines (TSE WJA) opened at 27.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. WestJet Airlines has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

In other WestJet Airlines news, insider Marshall Wilmot sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$85,311.44. Also, insider Gregg Albert Saretsky sold 14,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$381,715.13. Insiders have sold a total of 18,355 shares of company stock worth $474,818 over the last quarter.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

