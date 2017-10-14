Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Refining Logistics, LP (NYSE:WNRL) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 208,736 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Western Refining Logistics, worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Refining Logistics, by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Refining Logistics, by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Western Refining Logistics, by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Western Refining Logistics, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Refining Logistics, by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Refining Logistics, LP (NYSE:WNRL) opened at 25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79. Western Refining Logistics, LP has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Western Refining Logistics, (NYSE:WNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Western Refining Logistics, had a return on equity of 78.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $627.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Western Refining Logistics,’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Refining Logistics, LP will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNRL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Refining Logistics, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Refining Logistics, from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Refining Logistics, currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale.

