Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Western Gas Partners,’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WES. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Gas Partners, from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners, and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners, from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners, from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.36.

Western Gas Partners, (WES) opened at 51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.17. Western Gas Partners, has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.21 million. Western Gas Partners, had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Gas Partners, will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Western Gas Partners,’s payout ratio is 256.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Gas Partners, Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

