Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,819 Shares of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 32.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,583,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101,843 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 42.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-6819-shares-of-cubesmart-cube.html.

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE CUBE) opened at 26.42 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 6.65%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.