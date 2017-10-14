Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of MGE Energy worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 44,830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) opened at 66.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $68.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.46 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Keebler acquired 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $35,018.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc (MGE) is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through five segments: Regulated electric utility operations; Regulated gas utility operations; Nonregulated energy operations; Transmission investments, and All other. The Regulated electric utility operations segment is engaged in generating, purchasing and distributing electricity through Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE).

