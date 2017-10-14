Weir Group PLC (WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 2,220 ($29.19) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.24) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.92) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,395 ($31.49) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Weir Group PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weir Group PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,016.76 ($26.52).

Get Weir Group PLC alerts:

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) opened at 2007.00 on Thursday. Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,514.98 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,096.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,870.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,862.39. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.37 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/weir-group-plc-weir-rating-reiterated-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other Weir Group PLC news, insider Christopher Morgan sold 464 shares of Weir Group PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.98), for a total transaction of £8,463.36 ($11,127.22).

About Weir Group PLC

The Weir Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company’s business operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.