Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

DATA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tableau Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Tableau Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tableau Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tableau Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 426,599 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $6.14 billion. Tableau Software has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.72 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $463,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,684.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,589,245.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,559 shares of company stock valued at $81,744,364 in the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

