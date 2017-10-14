Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) traded down 1.97% during trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,301 shares. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $878.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.05.

Sturm, Ruger & (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/wealthsource-partners-llc-takes-301000-position-in-sturm-ruger-company-inc-rgr.html.

RGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Sturm, Ruger & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Sturm, Ruger & from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sturm, Ruger & Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.