Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $420,000 in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 2,407.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,985,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,454,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,028,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,542,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,150,000 after acquiring an additional 271,704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,498,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,911,000 after acquiring an additional 325,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,770,000 after acquiring an additional 323,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) traded down 10.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. 29,216,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.35%.

In other Pacific Gas & Electric Co. news, VP David S. Thomason sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,194.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Kane sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $154,032.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $741,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $340,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric Co. from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a report on Monday, October 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric Co. from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Company Profile

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

