Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mylan N.V. were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan N.V. by 91.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mylan N.V. in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan N.V. in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan N.V. in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan N.V. in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Mylan N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.
Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 4,860,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Mylan N.V. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.
Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan N.V. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mylan N.V.
Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.
