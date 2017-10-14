WD-40 Company (WDFC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of WD-40 worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in WD-40 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in WD-40 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in WD-40 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ WDFC) opened at 113.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, VP Jay Rembolt sold 676 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $76,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “marketperform” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

