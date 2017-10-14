Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,671 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Fortinet worth $84,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 43.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after buying an additional 325,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,887,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,881,000 after buying an additional 563,667 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 859,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 55.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $75,840.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $260,454.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith Jensen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $34,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,221.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,558 shares of company stock worth $348,406 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded up 1.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 936,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/wasatch-advisors-inc-increases-holdings-in-fortinet-inc-ftnt.html.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.