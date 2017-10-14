Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney Company (The) comprises approximately 1.2% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Walt Disney Company (The) worth $302,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,739,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,681,023,000 after buying an additional 456,053 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after buying an additional 101,808 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,623,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $864,386,000 after buying an additional 150,316 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,823,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,073,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,707,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $533,790,000 after buying an additional 185,290 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE DIS) opened at 97.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $116.10.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Walt Disney Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino purchased 976 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $768,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Walt Disney Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $133.00 target price on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.85.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

