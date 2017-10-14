Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Shares Bought by Allegis Investment Advisors LLC

Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Waldron LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $218,305.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmacy operator to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

