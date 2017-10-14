Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wal-Mart Stores earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the retailer an impact score of 47.0681597536027 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Wal-Mart Stores from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.48.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE WMT) opened at 86.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Wal-Mart Stores has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $258.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 129,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $10,427,276.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,068,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $158,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,309,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

