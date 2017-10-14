Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Holdings Reduced by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores accounts for about 6.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $37,942,321.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,048,580 shares in the company, valued at $804,288,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 646,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $51,835,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,344,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,265,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492. Company insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 86.62 on Friday. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price objective on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Vetr lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.69 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.48.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

