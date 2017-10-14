Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Shares Sold by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wabco Holdings were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wabco Holdings by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Wabco Holdings by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wabco Holdings by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wabco Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Wabco Holdings by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,497,000 after buying an additional 193,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabco Holdings Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/wabco-holdings-inc-wbc-shares-sold-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wabco Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabco Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE WBC) opened at 149.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.65. Wabco Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.33 million. Wabco Holdings had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wabco Holdings Inc. will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean Deason sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $110,854.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $319,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juergen Gromer sold 7,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $983,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $133,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,054 shares of company stock worth $1,952,903. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabco Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabco Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabco Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.