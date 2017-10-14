Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 9,639 Shares of Mednax, Inc (MD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Mednax worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mednax by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mednax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mednax by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mednax by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mednax by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period.

In other Mednax news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,131.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mednax, Inc (MD) opened at 42.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. Mednax, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $72.13.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.49 million. Mednax had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mednax, Inc will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mednax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mednax in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mednax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mednax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mednax from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

