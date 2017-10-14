Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 37,423 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,423 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $344,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,650.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $637,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ SIVB) opened at 184.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.63. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $198.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.96 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post $8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. ValuEngine downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

