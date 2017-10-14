Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNO. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $96.17 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) opened at 79.89 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $90.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $626.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13,866.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

