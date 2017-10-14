Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 206 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

FAN has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Volution Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Volution Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Volution Group PLC alerts:

Volution Group PLC (LON FAN) opened at 205.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.61. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 408.62 million. Volution Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 141.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 208.00.

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.60 ($0.18). Volution Group PLC had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of £185.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Volution Group PLC will post $13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/volution-group-plc-fan-earns-hold-rating-from-numis-securities-ltd.html.

Volution Group PLC Company Profile

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.