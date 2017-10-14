VIVUS (VVUS) and Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Head to Head Survey

VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of VIVUS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of VIVUS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIVUS and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS $133.40 million 0.68 $67.14 million $0.31 2.76 Vericel Corporation $53.77 million 2.96 -$20.03 million ($1.10) -4.41

VIVUS has higher revenue and earnings than Vericel Corporation. Vericel Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VIVUS and Vericel Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericel Corporation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Vericel Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericel Corporation is more favorable than VIVUS.

Profitability

This table compares VIVUS and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS 24.72% 3,746.48% 11.02% Vericel Corporation -50.27% N/A -59.46%

Risk and Volatility

VIVUS has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel Corporation has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VIVUS beats Vericel Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products segment. It provides over two therapies approved by the Food and Drug Association (FDA), which include Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) for chronic weight management and STENDRA (avanafil) for erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has completed the Phase II studies of Qsymia for the indication of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and diabetes. Its Qsymia is available in over 40,000 certified retail pharmacies across the country. Its STENDRA is also approved by the European Commission (EC), under the name, SPEDRA, for the treatment of ED in the Europe. The United States Food and Drug Association approved a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for STENDRA. STENDRA is indicated to be taken approximately 15 minutes before sexual activity.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. The Company operates through the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases segment. Its autologous cell therapy products include Carticel (autologous cultured chondrocytes), which is an autologous chondrocyte implant for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts), which is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The Company is developing MACI, which is a third-generation autologous chondrocyte implant and ixmyelocel-T, which is a patient-specific multicellular therapy.

