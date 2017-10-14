Visteon Corporation (VC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS AG downgraded shares of Visteon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) traded up 0.19% on Thursday, reaching $123.89. 215,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Visteon Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post $6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $265,566.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Cole sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $155,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,133.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock worth $616,016 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,206,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon Corporation

