Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) opened at 122.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.76. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.05). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post $7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 17.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

