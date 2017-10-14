Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Icon Plc were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon Plc during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc by 20.1% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc by 20.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc by 5.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Icon Plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ ICLR) opened at 113.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.59. Icon Plc has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $117.53.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

