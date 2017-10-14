Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA now owns 10,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/virtu-kcg-holdings-llc-has-2-28-million-position-in-tjx-companies-inc-the-tjx.html.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $79.00 price target on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $80.00 price target on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 72.07 on Friday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.41%.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.