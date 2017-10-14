Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Grows Position in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corporation were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAH. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH) opened at 11.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. Platform Specialty Products Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.32 billion.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Platform Specialty Products Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Platform Specialty Products Corporation news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 45,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $494,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rakesh Sachdev bought 11,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $121,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $664,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

