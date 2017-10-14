Veritone (VERI) vs. Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Financial Contrast

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand -15.39% -182.51% -8.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Cornerstone OnDemand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $12.02 million 45.09 -$27.21 million N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand $445.02 million 5.05 -$45.49 million ($1.21) -32.23

Veritone has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veritone and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand 2 4 5 1 2.42

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.53%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $43.45, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Veritone.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. Its cloud-based artificial intelligence operating system (aiOS) integrates and orchestrates an open ecosystem of cognitive engines, together with the Company’s suite of applications, to reveal valuable multivariate insights from vast amounts of audio, video and structured data. The Company’s technology enables users to run comprehensive, multivariate queries, correlations and analyses in near real-time using multiple cognitive engines and data sets, integrating and refining the outputs. The Company’s services and target markets include Media Agency Services, software as a service (Saas) Solutions, and Other Vertical Markets and Applications.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle. Its enterprise human capital management platform consists of four product suites: its Recruiting suite, which helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires and manage the entire recruiting process; its Learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs; its Performance suite, which provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, compensation management and succession planning, and HR Administration suite, which supports employee records administration, workforce planning and compliance reporting.

