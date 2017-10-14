Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 14,806 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2,760.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,835,128 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,550,805,000 after buying an additional 50,022,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,623,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $667,362,000 after buying an additional 8,105,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,813,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $632,678,000 after buying an additional 3,844,946 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,191,000 after buying an additional 3,700,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3,294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,784,359 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,631,000 after buying an additional 3,672,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton Company alerts:

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 0.09% on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,045 shares. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $38.98 billion.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,705,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 14,806 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/verition-fund-management-llc-purchases-14806-shares-of-halliburton-company-hal.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.