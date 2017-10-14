Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. 663,596 shares of the company traded hands. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $9.21 billion.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.18 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $184,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $234,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,363. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

