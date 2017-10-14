Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $501,539.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $134,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,058.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 1,074,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

