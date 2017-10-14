Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation during the second quarter valued at $657,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 7.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 30,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 680.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE CCI) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,226 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 0.16. Crown Castle International Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Crown Castle International Corporation had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

In other Crown Castle International Corporation news, Director J Landis Martin bought 30,000 shares of Crown Castle International Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.64 per share, with a total value of $3,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,074.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Crown Castle International Corporation from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crown Castle International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Crown Castle International Corporation Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

