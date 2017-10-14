Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 544,746 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,447,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 544,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.58% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $243,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $24.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ BLMN) opened at 17.63 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

