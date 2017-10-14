Vanguard Group Inc. Has $234.56 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.28% of Dorman Products worth $234,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,468,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 533.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 105,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 8.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $134,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,022.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) opened at 69.60 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.91 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. FBR & Co restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $74.50 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

