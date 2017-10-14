Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.69% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $239,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 182,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 843,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 506,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) opened at 19.26 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. UBS AG upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Steven H. Townsend sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley Lukow acquired 7,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

