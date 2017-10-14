Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,871,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,856,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,246,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 912,830 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,558,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE VGK) opened at 58.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $59.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

