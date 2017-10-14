Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline Inc. alerts:

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) opened at 24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 106.06%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/valvoline-inc-vvv-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $5,937,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 119.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,931,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,278 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $891,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Valvoline by 473.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $2,135,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.