Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
VR has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Validus Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Validus Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 target price on shares of Validus Holdings and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Validus Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS AG cut their target price on shares of Validus Holdings from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.83.
Shares of Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) opened at 51.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. Validus Holdings has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65.
Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.84 million. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Validus Holdings will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Validus Holdings by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Validus Holdings by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Validus Holdings by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Validus Holdings by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,193,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,227,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Validus Holdings Company Profile
Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.
