Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VR. UBS AG lowered their target price on Validus Holdings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Validus Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Validus Holdings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 target price on Validus Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Validus Holdings in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of Validus Holdings (VR) opened at 51.15 on Wednesday. Validus Holdings has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.84 million. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Validus Holdings will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Validus Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Validus Holdings Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

