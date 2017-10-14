URU Metals’ (URU) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) in a report released on Friday.

URU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a corporate rating on shares of URU Metals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Northland Capital Partners reissued a corporate rating on shares of URU Metals in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

URU Metals (URU) traded down 1.923% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1.275. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111,614 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.71. URU Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.40. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 9.85 million.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Corporate office. The Exploration segments include obtaining licenses and exploring these license areas. The Company’s projects include Zebediela Nickel Project, The Narke Oil-Uranium Project and Nueltin Lake Gold-Uranium Project.

